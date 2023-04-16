The Barden Party performed their third and final show in King Edward Park. From left: Lucia Evans, Mackenzie Gardner, Sam McIlroy, Caleb James, Wiremu Tuhiwai and Julia Guthrey. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A natural amphitheatre in Stratford was the perfect stage for the Barden Party’s last performance as part of the Stratford Shakespeare Festival.

The Barden Party, a troupe of travelling thespians, came to town to perform three shows for Stratford’s Shakespeare Festival. It was created in 2021 after Covid-19 led to a constant stream of cancellations in the performing arts industry.

The group travel around New Zealand and have performed in the Nelson-Tasman region, Canterbury, and Dunedin in the South Island, and from Wellington to Auckland in the North Island.

Group member Sam McIlroy says they were pleased to be invited to perform as part of the festival.

“We were meant to come last year but unfortunately the festival was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We were so pleased to be called back and part of this year’s festival.”

The group took their Rockabilly retelling of Much Ado About Nothing to Kaponga’s Hollard Gardens, the Te Popo Gardens and then King Edward Park.

This is the first time the group have been to Taranaki, Sam says, with the region providing “stunning spaces” for them to perform in.

Sam McIlroy says he and the group have enjoyed being part of the Shakespeare Festival. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“Taranaki is absolutely fantastic. It’s a beautiful place and we’ve enjoyed performing here.”

Sam says they’ve had a great time with Taranaki audiences.

“People here are really nice, it’s been a pleasure to bring our show here.”

Stratford Shakespeare Trust member Jo Stallard says the group have been a hit with Taranaki audiences.

“There was a crowd of over 50 at Hollard Gardens, over 80 people at Te Popo and then their final show brought over 60 people. It’s been a good turnout. These guys are a fabulous troupe, they know how to play a crowd.”

Sisters Thea (16, left) and Freida (13) Betts came along to watch the performance. Photo / Alyssa Smith

She says the Barden Party is the right sort of group for the Shakespeare Festival.

“They’re young, fun and well-skilled in what they do.”

She says the venues were carefully selected.

“All the gardens are intimate and provide the perfect space for the group to perform. The King Edward Park venue has a natural amphitheatre. It’s been a pleasure to have them here as part of the festival.”