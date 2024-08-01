“I was at the cafe and I saw my old neighbour and stopped for a cup of tea.”
Radius diversional therapist Helen Baverstock said as well as giving back, the initiative keeps residents involved in the community.
“We are excited to be involved with this On The House initiative. It provides our residents at Radius Thornleigh Park and Radius Heatherlea with something meaningful to do and maintain connectivity with the community.
“When residents get up in the morning and know they have a purpose, it brings many beneficial spinoffs, including proven improvements in physical and mental health.”
The residents also support Bellyful, Plunket, and Gabby’s Starlit Hope and conduct their own random acts of kindness.
“We’ve done random acts of kindness for the fire brigade, shopping centres and hospitals. On a hot day, we’ll hand out cold water, give people candy canes around Christmas and create activity packs for the hospital. We also create biscuits to deliver to retirement villages.”
Baverstock said giving back was important.
“People come to a rest home to live and we help facilitate to keep them active. The community service is one of the ways we do that.”