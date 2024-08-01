Radius Thornleigh Park residents Christine Reed and Ngaire Barry help with bake delicious treats for the cafe. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The cabinets at On The House’s free drop-in cafe are stocked with delicious baked goods thanks to two New Plymouth resthomes.

Radius Thornleigh Park and Radius Heatherlea care homes have partnered with charity On The House to support the Over 65′s Free cafe, which runs every fortnight at the New Plymouth Methodist Church.

Each week, Radius Thornleigh Park and Radius Heatherlea residents and staff bake brownies, cupcakes, and biscuits for the cafe, using ingredients supplied by On The House.

They deliver them to the cafe each week and Radius Thornleigh Park resident Lisa Rowlands loves dropping off the baked goods.

“I love baking very much and I also love going to the cafe to meet new people and get out and about in the community.”