Bacon butties to gumboots: Taranaki Covid-19 vaccination clinic goes on tour

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke received his Covid-19 vaccination at a community vaccination clinic in Stratford last month. Photo / Supplied

From gumboots to bacon butties, the Taranaki District Health Board Covid-19 vaccination team are doing everything they can to remove barriers to vaccination.

On Wednesday this week, a "bacon butty breakfast clinic" will run between 7am and 9am in New Plymouth offering truckies, tradies and all other early risers the chance to come in to get vaccinated and enjoy a free bacon butty and coffee as well.

While farmers are traditionally some of the earliest risers of all, it can be very hard to get off the farm, even for something as important as a vaccination, says Bevan Clayton-Smith, Taranaki Covid-19 vaccination programme senior responsible officer.

"Bringing the opportunity to receive a Covid-19 vaccination to the heart of our rural communities is an important part of the programme rollout."

With this in mind, the team are swapping their usual footwear for gumboots and taking their mobile Covid-19 vaccination clinic to some of Taranaki's most rural towns.

"We know it can be hard to get off the farm, especially during the busy time of calving, so having local clinics will mean less time away from that essential work," says Bevan.

Bookings are encouraged for people who may have limited time, but walk-ins will also be welcomed at the rural clinics if anyone has a spare thirty minutes in their day and wants to get vaccinated.

"Making sure our dairy farmers receive the best protection against the Covid-19 virus is not only vital for them, their families and their community, but also for the economy of the region and country as a whole," says Bevan.

The mobile Covid-19 vaccination clinic will travel all round the mountain, stopping at 14 rural community halls over the next few weeks.

Another first dose community clinic is being held over next weekend at the New Plymouth Raceway for anyone aged 12 and over who is yet to receive the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccination. Bookings for this clinic are preferable to minimise waiting time.

The details:

Bacon butty breakfast clinic:

Wednesday, September 22. New Plymouth Covid-19 vaccination clinic,

Baker Tilly building, 109 Powderham St, New Plymouth.

7-9am.

No need to book - just walk in.

Covid-19 first dose community clinic:

Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26.

New Plymouth Raceway, 1 Rogan St, New Plymouth

9am-5pm.

Book at www.BookMyVaccine.nz or call 0800 28 29 26 (8am-8pm, 7 days a week)

Walk in appointments will be available as well.

Mobile Covid-19 vaccination clinic rural tour first dose:

Whangamomona Hall, Monday, September 27, 10am-3.30pm. 2nd dose: Monday, November 8

Toko Hall, Tuesday, September 28, 9am-3.30pm. 2nd dose: Tuesday, November 9

Kaimata Hall, Wednesday, September 29, 9am-3.30pm. 2nd dose: Wednesday, November 10

TET Stadium Inglewood, Thursday, September 30 and Friday, October 1. 9am-3.30pm. 2nd dose:Thursday, November 11 and Friday, November 12

Hempton Hall Ōkato , Monday, October 4, 9am-3.30pm. 2nd dose:Monday, November 15

Rahotu TSB Domain, Tuesday,October 5, 9am-3.30pm. 2nd dose:Tuesday, November 16

Oaonui Hall, Wednesday, October 6, 9.15am-3.30pm. 2nd dose:Wednesday, November 17

Pihama Hall, Thursday, October 7, 9.30am-3.30pm. 2nd dose: Thursday, November 18

Te Kiri Hall, Monday, October 11, 9.15am-3.30pm. 2nd dose: Monday, November 22

Auroa Hall, Tuesday, October 12, 9.30am-3.30pm. 2nd dose: Tuesday, November 23

Kaponga Town Hall, Wednesday, October 13, 9.15am-3.30pm. 2nd dose: Wednesday, November 24

Taumatua Rec centre Eltham, Friday, October 15, 9.15am-3.30pm. 2nd dose: Friday, November 26

Hunter Shaw Building Patea, Monday, October 18, 10am-3.30pm. 2nd dose: Monday, November 29

Waitoetoe Hall Mimi, Tuesday, October 19, 9am-3.30pm. 2nd dose: Tuesday, November 30

