Avonstour Island: Rare breeds heritage farm busy preparing for open day

Nobleman's Quarry the European Wild Pig. Photo / Supplied

A Huiroa farm is giving the public the chance to see some rare breeds.

Avonstour Island is a 40-hectare rare breeds and heritage farm located in Huiroa, 20km east of Stratford and 8km north of Douglas.

The farm has been operating in Huiroa for 23 years, says owner John Earney.

"Before that it was in Stratford on another farm."

The farm features a number of rare breeds including pigs, goats, ponies, donkeys, alpacas, and poultry.

"We have a lot of animals. I like the diversity of the animals. It's about supporting the rare breeds and saving these animals, they're very important. We also have a number of heritage plants and orchards."

John says the farm is as self-sufficient as possible.

"I enjoy the self-sufficiency, we grow our own fruits and vegetables and make our own feed for the animals, we still have to buy a little though."

John says he is busy preparing for the farm's fourth open day.

"We used to run self-sufficiency courses where people would come and learn how to be self-sufficient and look at the farm, which were mainly attended by tourists. When Covid-19 struck we had to think of something else to do."

The Open Day is being run in conjunction with Open Farms. Open Farm's aim is to connect New Zealanders with the land, food, and farmers. Open Farm hosts an annual nationwide open farm day where farmers can register an on-farm event as part of the day.

George the Waipu goat. Photo / Supplied

He says attendees will be provided with a map to follow around the farm.

"They will be taken on a farm walk where they can see all the different animals, trees, and other things. They can also buy animal feed to feed the animals."

John says the event is a "great" family-friendly, free event.

"There will be pony rides, market stalls selling a variety of things, outside Karaoke, and plenty of other things to keep the whole family entertained. People are welcome to bring a picnic or there is a barbeque sausage sizzle on the day. Stall holders also have free entry for their stalls."

He says the events are always supported by the community.

"Our neighbours always come and help which is really appreciated."

He says the open days are successful.

"They get bigger every time. Over 300 people turned up to our last event. We always have a lot of positive feedback, it's good to see everyone with a happy face."

• The Avonstour Island Open Day takes place February 21 from 10am to 4pm. The event is free entry. The sausage sizzle and stall sales are cash only.