Avon School's new principal welcomed by staff, pupils and community

Avon School's new principal Rik Allen (centre) surrounded by pupils and staff.

Avon School has welcomed its new principal.

Rik Allen says he is looking forward to working with the students, their whānau and school staff.

"The staff and Board of Trustees are so passionate about the school and the value of each student. The children are so loving. They're really responsive to what we do for them. They appreciate it."

Rik was born in Stratford and has lived in the South Island, Patea and Hāwera before moving back to Stratford as a teenager.

"I attended primary school in Patea and went to Hāwera High School. I played cricket and rugby for local clubs around Stratford. I've always considered Stratford as my tūrangawaewae."

Rik attended teachers' college in Palmerston North for three years and then started teaching.

"I've taught different year levels at Turuturu Primary School, Woodleigh School, and St Joseph's Hāwera. As well as teaching, I spent 2007 to 2018 volunteering for the ambulance service. When I started it was run by Taranaki District Health Board, but it's now run by St John. From 2010 to 2012 I took a break from teaching and became a full-time ambulance officer."

Rik returned to the education sector in 2012 as a Resource Teacher for Learning and Behaviour (RTLB). In 2013 he started his post-graduate qualification in Specialist Teaching, focused on learning and behaviour.

In 2016 he completed his master's degree in Specialist Teaching with an inquiry into improving boys who are identified as being at risk of failing in education.

He spent eight years as an RTLB. The RTLB staff provide an itinerant service, working with teachers, schools, and agencies to support students in Years 1 to 10 with learning and behaviour needs.

"I also spent a year as the deputy principal at Bell Block School learning valuable insights into the leadership and management roles associated with being a principal," Rik says.

"This has prepared me for my first principalship. Prior to coming to Avon School I was the head of faculty for the Learning Support department at New Plymouth Boys' High School.

"Over my career I have tried to build up a comprehensive toolbox so that when I became a principal I could support all staff in the school across all facets of education."

In term four of 2020 Rik started his role as principal at Avon School and was welcomed with a pōwhiri.

"This job came up and it was the right size, decile and demographic. I remember coming to do a 15-minute visit and staying two and a half hours. I loved it and I knew instantly I would really like to work here."

Rik says he is "humbled" to be working with a "fantastic" team.

"Their willingness to go above and beyond for every student, their empathy and understanding, and their wonderful sense of humour are very much appreciated. The support staff team are very experienced, and caring, and this ensures that students have every opportunity to do well. The way the team bands together to get things sorted when faced with challenging circumstances is a strength of the school."

Rik has introduced leadership roles for Year 8 students at the school.

"This has been a positive initiative. This is an opportunity where students on the Student Council can learn to develop a variety of leadership skills. This will benefit all students at Avon School. The pride in being a leader was evident at the 2020 end-of-year prizegiving. The student council led the assembly, and this was well-received by whānau and the wider school community."

Rik says he is looking forward to helping the school reach its full potential.

"I'm working together with the pupils, staff, and whānau to build an inclusive environment where there is consultation and students and their whānau have a voice. The school community is proud of the environment. The grounds are attractive and spacious, the buildings too are well presented and clean. They are well cared for and this is thanks to the excellent work done by the groundskeeper and cleaner."

He says while it has been a busy time, the "wonderful" staff have helped alleviate the stress.

"They're very passionate about what they do and it's very inspiring."