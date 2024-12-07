Avon School pupils Jessie Sene-Lane, 11, Kable Haika, 14, Ziana Ngatai, 13, and Dakota Bates, 11, standing on the school's newly painted basketball court. Photo / Alyssa Smith

After a roll increase, a Central Taranaki school can reopen its fourth classroom in 2025.

Avon School principal Lisa Hill said the school roll will increase from 66 students to 73 in the new year.

“We’ve got a bunch of new entrants and we’re welcoming new families into the community as well.”

The Year 1-8 full primary school is unzoned, meaning tamariki can attend the school regardless of where they live in the district.

“We welcome everyone to come to our school.”