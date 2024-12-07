She said having the fourth classroom open is beneficial for the students.
“It means smaller classroom sizes. It’s good for our school.”
As well as a reopened classroom, the school has also hired a new teacher, with Hill’s husband Mark coming to teach the Year 7 and 8 students.
“It’s very positive for our school. We’re looking forward to the year ahead. We’re excited to have several experienced teachers in our team.”
Next year, students will be able to enjoy playing on freshly painted courts thanks to a $10,000 grant from Sport Taranaki’s Tū Manawa Fund.
“We’ve been able to repaint our basketball, tennis and netball courts.”
As well as adding a touch of paint, the school has included some new games to play, she said.
“We have a snakes-and-ladders board, hopscotch, mirror me and an alphabetical ladder. We’ve got a fitness course as well, for the kids.”
Hill said keeping active is an important part of education and learning.
“We’re really excited to give our tamariki more opportunities to play and have creative play right here at Avon School.”