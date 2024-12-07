Advertisement
Avon School welcomes new families, reopening fourth classroom in 2025

Avon School pupils Jessie Sene-Lane, 11, Kable Haika, 14, Ziana Ngatai, 13, and Dakota Bates, 11, standing on the school's newly painted basketball court. Photo / Alyssa Smith

After a roll increase, a Central Taranaki school can reopen its fourth classroom in 2025.

Avon School principal Lisa Hill said the school roll will increase from 66 students to 73 in the new year.

“We’ve got a bunch of new entrants and we’re welcoming new families into the community as well.”

The Year 1-8 full primary school is unzoned, meaning tamariki can attend the school regardless of where they live in the district.

“We welcome everyone to come to our school.”

She said having the fourth classroom open is beneficial for the students.

“It means smaller classroom sizes. It’s good for our school.”

As well as a reopened classroom, the school has also hired a new teacher, with Hill’s husband Mark coming to teach the Year 7 and 8 students.

“It’s very positive for our school. We’re looking forward to the year ahead. We’re excited to have several experienced teachers in our team.”

Avon School pupils Silvie Manson, 10, Aria Karaitiana, 9, Macey Simons, 6, Lochlan Boylan, 6, and Esther Marshall-Iti, 7, stand on the school's new alphabet caterpillar. Photo / Alyssa Smith
Next year, students will be able to enjoy playing on freshly painted courts thanks to a $10,000 grant from Sport Taranaki’s Tū Manawa Fund.

“We’ve been able to repaint our basketball, tennis and netball courts.”

As well as adding a touch of paint, the school has included some new games to play, she said.

“We have a snakes-and-ladders board, hopscotch, mirror me and an alphabetical ladder. We’ve got a fitness course as well, for the kids.”

Hill said keeping active is an important part of education and learning.

“We’re really excited to give our tamariki more opportunities to play and have creative play right here at Avon School.”

