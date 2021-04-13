Avon School pupils ready to wear new uniform with pride

From left: La'Trey Tapiki, Te Maawe Hughes-Tuku, Sophie Pirikahu, Aria Karaitiana, Waka-Taine Hiri, Maddison Cameron, and Xavier Stiglmayer.

Avon School pupils are ready to start term two with a fresh new look.

Today the pupils received a new uniform at the school's whānau assembly.

The school has introduced a black polo shirt with the school's logo embroidered on the front using the colours of their school values, says principal Rik Allen.

"There has always been an interest from the school whānau about a school uniform. Twelve months ago the idea was passed on to the Board of Trustees and they discussed the viability of having a school uniform, how to make it affordable for our school families, and the pros and cons of having a uniform."

Once the board had discussed the idea of a school uniform they sent out design ideas for community consultation, says Rik.

"We received great feedback with 86 per cent of feedback in favour of getting a school uniform. The families also chose one of two uniform design options, either a teal coloured logo on the shirt of a multi-coloured logo. The multi-coloured logo was the most popular option. Once we had the feedback the board worked towards the next step of getting the tamariki into uniform with the least impact on our school whānau."

The school used Campus Clothing to embroider the shirts.

"They've been fantastic to work with."

He says grants from community groups meant all pupils could receive a uniform at the assembly.

"We're very humbled by the support. It means all our pupils can start term two in their new uniforms."

Rik says the benefits of having a school uniform is a sense of pride and unity among the tamariki.

"They have a sense of belonging and pride in both the school and themselves. From the parents' point of view it makes getting ready for school easier as they have a set uniform. It also means they have less wear and tear on their normal clothes."

Waka-Taine Hiri, 9, and Aria Karaitiana, 6, were two of the pupils who received a preview of the uniforms last week.

"I really like the new shirts. They're very warm and super soft on the inside," says Waka.

Aria liked the colour of the school logo on the shirts.

"The colours represent our school values. It's going to be cool to wear uniforms to school."