Avon School pupils back to school and ready to learn

Avon School pupils (from back left) Maddi-Jane Cameron, 7, Leigh Frost-Washer, 6, Treyjahn Terill, 5, and Aria Karaitiana, 6, were excited to return to their classrooms.

Principal Rik Allen says the pupils were all smiles walking through the school gates.

"They were very happy to return back to school. It was nice to see our pupils and have a chat with them."

Allen says the school had plans in place for alert level 4.

"In level 4 we had plans for hard packs and online learning. We delivered hard packs to each of our 65 pupils. Each teacher contacted their pupil's whānau and asked them about their internet accessibility and those who requested a device received one."

Rik says the school community worked well during the lockdown.

"The staff had regular Zoom meeting to discuss the latest Covid-19 updates from the Ministry of Education. Zoom meetings have been a good way to communicate and share ideas. The meetings were also used to maintain staff wellbeing.

"The school board has also been able to meet in a strict social distancing context to ensure their responsibilities around governance of the school could be maintained."

He says communication was important.

"Our staff surveyed whānau and asked them how much they'd like to be contacted, whether it be via email or phone call. The main thing as to be there and support our schooling community and not add pressure or make a problem. Looking after our whānau's wellbeing was important to us."

Rik says it was important to be mindful of staff wellbeing as well.

"There is a lot of work behind online learning. I'm very proud of the staff for how hard they've worked. They've gone above and beyond."

When the region moved to alert level 3, he says they had one student come in.

"We had the plans in place to ensure a smooth transition from level to level. The staff have been fantastic."

Rik says he is happy to be back at school.

"It's a sense of normality. It's really good to be back and to see all of the tamariki."

Maddi-Jane Cameron, 7, was excited to see her friend Aria Karaitiana, 6.

"It's good to catch up with Aria after not seeing her for a long time."

Treyjahn Terill, 5, and Leigh Frost-Washer, 6, were excited to play on the school fields with their friends.

Leigh says he was looking forward to shooting some hoops and riding the scooters.

"It's very cool to be back at school again. I also can't wait to do some maths."