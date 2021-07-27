Avon School pupils and staff support Kai Kitchen Trust

Avon School pupils enjoyed wearing their pyjamas to school for a good cause.

Avon School pupils and staff were snug as a bug in their pyjamas last term.

Avon was one of 11 schools and day cares that took part in the Kai Kitchen Trust Pyjama Day Fundraiser.

Principal Rik Allen says the Kai Kitchen Trust provides food for many of the students.

"The school is very appreciative of the on-going support they are provided with by Rochelle and the team at Kai Kitchen Trust."

He says the Pyjama Day was successful.

"The majority of our students were in warm, fleecy pyjamas. Even though it was a cold day everybody was very cosy in their classroom. The teachers had their warm pyjamas on too, complete with dressing gowns and slippers."

Allen is also doing his bit to support Kai Kitchen Trust.

"I've offered to match what the school has raised in donation to the Kai Kitchen Trust. I thank the school leaders for their effort for organising the fundraiser. We appreciate all of the contributions that were made by our families for the Kai Kitchen Trust."

Pupil Aggie Kuroda, 13, says she was cosy in her Avocado Oodie.

"It's great to be able to wear my pyjamas to school but what's even better is knowing I'm helping to support the Kai Kitchen Trust."

Leigh Frost-Washer, 5, wore his camo pyjamas to school.

"These are my favourite ones. It was so cool to wear my pyjamas to school. I was cosy and snug for the whole day."

The students raised more than $50 for the Kai Kitchen Trust.

Kai Kitchen Trust founder Rochelle Steer says the trust is grateful for the support from the schools.

"We were at Avon School for their Pyjama Day and they were so happy to be running round in their pyjamas. The Pyjama Day event is about raising awareness for our community that there are kids struggling out there."

She says all of the money raised goes towards making vulnerable Taranaki children's lives a bit easier.

"Every little bit helps."