Author Kath Williams to share stories of Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown

Kath Williams is ready to share people's lockdown experiences. Photo/ Supplied

Sharing tales of the Covid-19 lockdown is the prompt for an author's next book.

Kath Williams, originally from Taranaki, is wanting to talk to people about their experiences in the 2020 alert level 4 lockdown for her book I Remember When - Covid stole 2020.

"This book will be a collection of government official information, world tables and most of all, people sharing their personal stories and photos from across the world."

Kath is the author of the I Remember When series.

"My first two books Growing up in the 60s and Coming of Age in the 70s are based in my home area of Taranaki. My third book Into the New Millennium covers 50 years of changes."

Into the New Millennium featured a chapter on the 2020 Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown.

"I just did not have enough space to share everyone's stories of when Covid-19 stole last year from every single person. I decided to write a book so I could include a wide range of stories about the impacts of Covid-19."

Kath says all stories are welcome.

"From frontline workers, people working from home, stay at home mums, cleaners, teachers, students, musicians, sports people, to people unable to be at their families tangihanga and be by their loved ones bedsides. I'm wanting the real, unedited, and raw stories from people."

Kath says she has heard a lot of stories from people around the globe.

"I've done a lot of networking with people overseas and I'm excited to hear stories from New Zealanders as well. It is lovely to hear how they were feeling during lockdown, I didn't want scripted interviews.

"The stories can be anonymous if that is what the person would prefer. I have developed a question and answers format to make life a lot simpler for people and less time consuming. I have found most people prefer to write their own stories as it's often quite therapeutic for them."

Kath says the book will be relatable.

"Covid-19 impacted on everyone's lives when it first arrived in New Zealand. I think it is important to record the 'real' stories behind Covid being an important time in NZ history."

She says although she has lived in Nelson for a few years, Taranaki will always be her home.

"Home is Taranaki and I will head back next year permanently. I'm looking to cover stories from Taranaki. Because Taranaki is very much a dairy industry, the impact on farmers would have been massive. I'm hoping to get stories from any that would like to share their journey."

■ People interested in sharing their stories can visit the I Remember When - Covid stole 2020 Facebook group.