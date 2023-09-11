Taranaki author Helen Griffiths wants each school to have a copy of her new book, based on Ross the Cat.

Taranaki’s famous feline, Ross, is the main character of a new book.

Author Helen Griffiths has made the well-known cat the main character of her second children’s book, Ross the Cat.

Earlier this year Ross was featured on 1News’ Good Sorts. His fame didn’t stop there; the black cat has a fanbase of 3000 people, who post photos with the cat in Pukelura Park.

One of the scenes in the new book.

The book is Helen’s second children’s book and is released next month. She says with Ross known to frequent Pukekura Park, it was the perfect place to include in the book.

“It’s about a special cat, a special park and all for a special cause.”

Helen says the book is a heartwarming story of the cat’s adventures. She wants each school in the region to have a copy of the new book.

“I need some support to make that happen.”

She is asking people to sponsor a copy of the book.

“The response has been great. The generosity from individuals, charity organisations and small businesses is wonderful. There are 120 schools in total. I’m still short of my target. I need more help to ensure every school gets a copy.”

All proceeds from the book sales will be donated to SPCA Taranaki, who nursed Ross and his sister Monica back to health after they were found abandoned on a roadside by the Vivian family.