Auroa School's junior pupils enjoy listening to the book says teacher Rachel Cathie.

Auroa School pupils are learning all about agriculture thanks to Rabobank.

The school was one of 45 schools across the country to win some new books from Rabobank by explaining, in 100 words or less, why they would love to win them for their school library.

Thanks to their winning words, the school library now has six books from the George the Farmer series in its collection.

George the Farmer is a book series which also has a YouTube channel and educational resources available with it.

South Australian author Simone Kain wrote the George the Farmer book and educational resource series in 2014 when she struggled to find books about farming for her own son George.

Since then kids have connected to the earth, food and farm through the adventures of George, a farmer, his wife Dr Ruby who is an agricultural specialist, and their twin children, Lucy and Jack.

Teacher Rachel Cathie says the kids engage with the book.

Auroa School principal Jared Chittenden says the school received the books at the start of the month.

“They are regularly read to our junior pupils. They love the books. We have a lot of kids that live on farms in our school, so the kids can relate to the stories.”

Two pupils who love the stories are William Ardern, 6, and his cousin Carter Ardern, 6. William says his favourite book in the series is Ruby’s Dairy Dilemma.

“The book is funny. I learned not to use a robotic milker because they don’t work.”

Carter enjoyed The Harvest Hickup story.

“I was glad they put out the fire with the water tank.”

Auroa School teacher Rachel Cathie says the stories appeal to the children.

“There’s not a lot of books about farming for the kids so they’ve enjoyed this series. When I read them the class is quiet and engaged.”

The pupils try and solve the problem in the book, she says.

“They use their own experience of living on a farm to come up with a solution. One of the books talked about cows not eating the grass and they talked about the grass not having the right fertiliser. These books allow the kids to share their thoughts and ideas.”

In an emailed press release, Rabobank Upper North Island client council chairwoman Donna Arnold said the bank’s farmer forum created the competition to improve knowledge about farming and food production among young New Zealanders.

She said the forum works closely alongside the Rabobank team to address key industry and community challenges in farming and agribusiness.

“Initiatives developed by the forum are centred around five key themes. Two of them are agricultural education and the urban and rural divide. The book links both of these themes. We are very excited to work with George the Farmer to increase awareness of food and fibre production and to share his books with tamariki across New Zealand.”











