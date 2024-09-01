Advertisement
Auckland driver Kevin Sanderson wins Stratford Street Sprint, son Mike takes second

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Auckland driver Kevin Sanderson won the 34th Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint. Photo / Helen Cameron

Auckland driver Kevin Sanderson won the 34th Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint. Photo / Helen Cameron

There were plenty of thrills and not too many spills at the 34th Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint.

Organiser Helen Cameron said the event, which took place on Sunday, August 11, was won by Kevin Sanderson from Auckland.

“The day was full of very close racing. Brent Sellens, Feilding, in his Toyota Yaris, was hopeful of a threepeat, Kevin Sanderson had other ideas.”

Kevin pulled off the win in 1.29.37 around the circuit in his Hayabusa-powered Toyota Starlet. Second place was won by Kevin’s son Mike with a time of 1.29.78. Jayden Carrick from Feilding came third in his Mazda RX7 with a time of 1.29.86 and Sellens came fourth with a time of 1.32.11.

She said she was impressed by Stratford’s support of the event.

“We had a large number of spectators who came to see cars who put on a great show of speed and skill.”

The beneficiaries of the day were R.A.T.S. (Riders Against Teenage Suicide), who collected the gold coin donation fee and ran a sausage sizzle.

Results:

Overall: 1st Kevin Sanderson, Auckland, 1.29.37, 2nd Mike Sanderson, Taranaki, 1.29.78, Jayden Carrick, Whanganui, 1.29.86.

Classes: Class A: 1st Malcolm Tipler, Taranaki, 1.49.76. Class B: Kevin Sanderson, Auckland, 1.29.37, 2nd Mike Sanderson, Taranaki, 1.29.78, 3rd William Adlam, Taranaki,1.39.67. Class C: 1st Mark Bellve, Taranaki, 1.49.76. Class D: 1st Jayden Carrick, Whanganui, 1.29.86, 2nd Dean Hattaway, Auckland, 1.39.86, 3rd Ross McCall, Taranaki, 1.44.11. Class E: 1st Brent Sellens, Feilding, 1.32.11, 2nd Caprice Bouzaid, Taranaki, 1.43.37. Class F: 1st John Connell, Taranaki, 1.40.46, 2nd Dean Cameron, Taranaki, 1.43.52.

