Auckland driver Kevin Sanderson won the 34th Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint. Photo / Helen Cameron

There were plenty of thrills and not too many spills at the 34th Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint.

Organiser Helen Cameron said the event, which took place on Sunday, August 11, was won by Kevin Sanderson from Auckland.

“The day was full of very close racing. Brent Sellens, Feilding, in his Toyota Yaris, was hopeful of a threepeat, Kevin Sanderson had other ideas.”

Kevin pulled off the win in 1.29.37 around the circuit in his Hayabusa-powered Toyota Starlet. Second place was won by Kevin’s son Mike with a time of 1.29.78. Jayden Carrick from Feilding came third in his Mazda RX7 with a time of 1.29.86 and Sellens came fourth with a time of 1.32.11.