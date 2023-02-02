Leigh Schneider's exhibition features 12 works. Photo / Leigh Schneider

An exhibition in South Taranaki will help a national organisation.

Waikato-born artist Leigh Schneider, now living in Germany, has created a 12-piece photographic exhibition Beyond the Shadows.

A portion of the funds made from the exhibition will go towards Lifeline Aotearoa, a free mental health helpline.

Both Leigh and the gallery have made a donation, she says.

“Lifeline NZ receives no government funding while offering 24/7 services to those in need. While we have both donated privately, we thought this was an opportunity to show the power art can have and make a donation greater than we could individually.”

Leigh says the last three years have seen an increased demand for mental health services, including Lifeline Aotearoa, which receives an estimated 300 calls and 1000 texts a day from people struggling with stress, anxiety, monetary pressures, loneliness and depression.

“Of these calls and texts, 15-20 are made by people at high risk of suicide.”

Leigh Schneider and the Quirky Fox in Hāwera are raising funds for Lifeline Aotearoa. Photo / Leigh Schneider

Leigh’s exhibition covers the topics of loss, isolation, sadness and depression and invites the viewer to look deeper into the symbolism of the images, which point to a way forward.

“Initially the works may be perceived as dark, however on closer inspection, they reveal hope. Hope for the future, hope for compassion and hope for each other. While my work might appear on the surface to be dark aesthetically, the core of my concepts focuses on the light. I’m inspired by the idea of a world beyond what we immediately see, as well as human emotion and the capacity we all have for transformation and growth. For this reason, I don’t really think of my work as dark, as much as stealthily optimistic.”

The collection is available to view at Quirky Fox, both online and in its gallery on High St, Hāwera.

“I’ve always wanted to create work that was meaningful, not only in its content but in a tangle, real-world way. Work that could encourage and impact those who need it most. By donating a portion of the profits of this show, both myself and the gallery invite collectors to direct contribute to this cause alongside us.”

In addition to the exhibition, the gallery will host an artist talk with Leigh on Saturday ,February 18.

The Details:

What: Beyond the Shadows Exhibition.

When: On display now until Saturday, February 25.

Where: Quirky Fox, 205a High St, Hāwera or online at www.quirkyfox.co.nz.

Artist Talk:

When: Saturday, February 18.

Where: Quirky Fox.

Cost: Donation towards Lifeline NZ.

Register: mail at hello@quirkyfox.co.nz or phoning 06 278 6909. Spaces are limited.



