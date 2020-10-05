Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is urgently looking for local volunteers to help out with its Pink Ribbon Street Appeal in Taranaki on October 30 and 31.

Around 55 collectors will be at sites across the region, but area co-ordinators are still needed in Bellblock, The Valley, Merrilands, Blagdon, Motoroa, Hāwera, Manaia, central New Plymouth, Opunake and Spotswood to manage a small team of volunteers at local collection sites.

Area co-ordinators will be supplied with a detailed briefing, a roster of volunteer collectors, street permits, and all the materials necessary to run a successful appeal.

The Pink Ribbon Street Appeal raises vital funds to support women going through breast cancer, search for ground-breaking scientific discoveries and spread the message about the importance of early detection and going for regular mammograms. Across Aotearoa 10,000 volunteers will raise money at 1400 collection points.

Advertisement

Each year, around 90 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the Taranaki District Health Board area.

Evangelia Henderson, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, says the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal couldn't run without support from 'amazing' volunteers.

"By giving a little time, people in Taranaki can make a huge difference. The money raised will help us to make zero deaths from breast cancer a reality, funding breast cancer research, education and patient support.

"It's been a tough year for everyone and we never imagined we'd be launching this year's appeal in the middle of a global pandemic. But this year has shown how great New Zealanders are at banding together, and we hope Taranaki will show some love for Kiwis affected by breast cancer by supporting our appeal."

■ Anyone interested in being either a volunteer coordinator or collector is encouraged to email pinkribbon@bcf.org.nz or phone 0508 105 105 for more information.