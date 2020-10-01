Venture Taranaki is embarking on a regional road trip throughout October.

The aim of the road trip is to further engage with local enterprises and spread the word about the Regional Business Partners' Covid-19 Business Advisory Funding, which enterprises may be eligible to apply for.

The funding enables enterprises to apply for up to $5000 + GST, which can be used to access expert assistance and advice.

Funding support is available for advice and assistance with human resource matters, employee relations, legal and contractual matters, health and wellbeing, marketing strategy, digital enablement, business continuity, and cashflow and financial management.

Additionally, tourism enterprises can also apply for up to $5000 of funding through the Tourism Transitions Fund, allowing them to access advice for recovery support, along with hibernation and exit strategy support.

"We understand it's a challenging time to be in business and want to be sure Taranaki enterprises know there's support available for them, with the road trip being one way of doing that," explains Venture Taranaki general manager enterprise Michelle Jordan.

From October 7-22, Venture Taranaki will visit 17 towns throughout Taranaki, from Mōkau to Ōkato, Whangamomona and Waverley, taking the Venture Taranaki team right around the region.

"By visiting our regional towns, we hope to connect further with local enterprises and help break down any barriers or hesitation there might be around applying for funding," says Michelle.

"We encourage all Taranaki enterprises to check out when we'll be in town and to drop in for a free, confidential chat with one of our advisers."

To date, Venture Taranaki have issued over a million dollars in funding to support over 750 Taranaki enterprises.

"We have engaged with many Taranaki enterprises during and since lockdown, however, we know there are also a large number who have not utilised the support, and we want to change that. We are here to help."

To see the full calendar of regional road trip locations or to apply for funding support, register via the Venture Taranaki website at business.taranaki.info/sector-support/covid19_response.aspx