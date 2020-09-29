Calling all kids: Spend some time these holidays creating a crazy critter out of any fresh or dried plant material and you could win a prize.

This year's Taranaki Area Floral Art Designer of the year competition includes a children's category this year, says Floral Art member Glenys Campbell.

Children have until the end of this week to register their interest, and then a couple more weeks to work on their creation itself, she says.

The project title is "crazy critter from under the mountain" and requires children up to the age of 15 to use fresh or dried plant material to create their entry.

Material can include paper, papier-mache or card as well as branches, twigs, vegetables, flowers, seeds and all other plant materials. No plastic or polystyrene is to be used, however.

Entries must be registered with Glenys by the end of this week, by email or phone. There is no entry fee.

The creations themselves are to be delivered to the Stratford War Memorial Hall on Thursday, October 15 or Friday, October 16 for judging. The hall will then be open to the public on the weekend of October 17 and 18 for viewing.

Details: "Crazy Critter From Under the Mountain".

To register an entry, call Glenys on 06 765 5428 or email her on campbellsjag@xtra.co.nz

Critters are to be delivered to the Stratford War Memorial hall on Thursday, October 15 between 3-4pm or Friday, October 16 between 8-9am.

Open to the public for viewing Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18, 10am -3.30pm.

Two age brackets: Up to 10 years and 11-15 years.

Critters will be displayed on a round of wood, which will be provided. Prizes available for place getters. Competitors will be able to collect their designs to take home between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday, October 18.