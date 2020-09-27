Eight "treasured community assets" in the Stratford District are to receive a funding boost from the Government.

On Saturday, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced Stratford District Council is receiving a Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) investment of $339,190 towards the renovation and refurbishment of eight community halls.

Stratford District mayor, Neil Volzke, says the news is great for the district.

"This funding boost provides a considerable cost saving to the community in the upkeep of much treasured community assets, and puts local people in work."

The funding will go towards the renovation and refurbishment of the Centennial Restrooms, the War Memorial Centre, Tututawa Hall, Douglas Hall, Kohuratahi Hall, the Hall of Remembrance, Whangamomona Hall and Makahu Hall.

Work on some of the places is already under way and will continue until the new year.

The funding application made by Stratford District Council was part of the PGF's Grow the Regions' initiative which invests in regional projects focusing on economic development, feasibility studies and capability building. Projects needed to be able to start construction immediately, rapidly creating jobs and income growth.

A total of just under $12.4 million from the Provincial Growth Fund was announced by Minister Jones on Saturday for the renovation and refurbishment of various town halls, war memorials and other community landmarks across New Zealand.

He says more than 1000 people are expected to be employed during the renovation programme.

"Town halls, other facilities and war memorials are an integral part of any community and many of them in the regions have fallen into disrepair.

"People in the regions should have facilities and memorials they can be proud of and which reflect the communities they are in. This huge programme of works will ensure these facilities are in a good condition and fit for purpose. This will reap huge benefits and gives people renewed pride in where they live."

Mayor Volzke says the eight projects in the district to receive the funding are all important to the community.

"We want to ensure our community has access to quality facilities for a long time to come, and this funding is enabling that to happen. We're delighted to have the support of central government investing in sustainable local projects that show confidence in the future of the Stratford district."

