Methanex New Zealand is renewing its support of the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust, which includes the naming rights for the rescue winch for the next three years.

Methanex managing director Dean Richardson says he's thrilled to announce the company's increased support of the Taranaki Helicopter Trust, which aligns with Methanex's focus on safety and wellbeing in communities in which the company operates.

"Methanex has supported the Helicopter Trust for more than 20 years and we've always acknowledged the vital service the trust provides. This partnership increases our level of support and ensures the ongoing servicing and maintenance of the winch, which allows the crew access in difficult terrain to lift patients to safety."

The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter has completed 193 missions so far this year, and Dean says supporting the trust is something the team at Methanex are pleased to do.

"Many of our staff enjoy the outdoors and our facilities are located in a rural community, and we're proud to support the life-saving services of the rescue helicopter. Fast and professional access to emergency services is vital to the Taranaki region."

Evan Cottam, chairman of the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter, says the trust is extremely grateful for Methanex's commitment and support especially following a challenging 2020.

"This generous sponsorship comes at a time when we continue to assess our operations post Covid-19. The support from our community has already been overwhelming, and this injection from this successful local business consolidates that foundation and provides some certainty over the next three years."

The sponsorship will be acknowledged with branding on the rescue helicopter and the rescue winch officially dubbed the "Methanex Rescue Winch".

"It is because of sponsors like Methanex that our rescue helicopter remains one of the country's essential rescue helicopter services," says Evan.