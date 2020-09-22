Avon School pupils won't be lost for words after a donation from the Stratford Rotary Club.

A recent donation from the local service club of a set of dictionaries means the pupils are probably not just grateful but also thankful, appreciative and pleased. Even better, they can spell all those words too.

While Stratford Rotary is part of an international movement its main aim as a service club is to assist the local community. One of the ways the club does this is through the Rotary Dictionary Project.

Started in 2008 as a joint venture between the Bill and Lorna Boyd Trust and the Rotary Club of Pakuranga, it has spread nationwide with the majority of clubs participating.

The object is for Year 4 children (8 to 9-year-olds) in low decile schools to receive a personal copy of the Usborne illustrated Dictionary.

The dictionary contains over 1000 full colour illustrations and is targeted for children with a reading age of around 9.

Stratford Rotary Club president Barrie Smith says the club was due to deliver the dictionaries to the students personally, as they have in previous years. Unfortunately, Covid-19 alert level regulations meant the planned visit had to be cancelled.

"Rather than leave the children short a word or two, the books were delivered to the school and handed out by a teacher instead."

Barrie Smith has told the Stratford Press in the past the project is one of the most rewarding ones the service club undertakes.

"Since the formation of our club in 1943 we have always focused on supporting the youth and have been involved in many local and international projects. So, this dictionary project sits neatly with helping our youth becoming better educated. Stratford has produced many great leaders, engineers, professionals and others, so we in Rotary want to see that continue.''