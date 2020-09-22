With Covid-19 restrictions putting an end to their usual fundraising barbecues and raffles, a local charity has had to think outside of the box to raise urgently needed funds.

The Scratching Post is run by the Stratford Companion Animal Trust and since 2012 has been working to reduce the number of unwanted cats in the Stratford district. They provide temporary shelter and care for young stray and unwanted kittens until they are old enough to be placed into permanent homes through adoption, as well as helping people on low incomes with the cost of neutering their pet cats.

Trustee Karma Andrews says from March every year, the team of volunteers spend many hours fundraising for the upcoming kitten season.

"We need to be ready to hit the ground running by Labour weekend in October. That is when we start seeing kittens coming in"."

The funds go to all the costs around caring for these tiny, abandoned felines. From medical costs to food and litter, the trust needs to cover all the costs as they nurse the kittens to good health, ready to be adopted.

With a lockdown and other Covid-19 restrictions putting a stop to the many fundraisers the volunteers normally run, Karma says the trust is down by about $2000 compared to where it normally would be at this time of year.

"Not having that money in the bank will leave us struggling to meet the need as the kittens start coming in over the next few months. We have had to think about other ways we can fundraise."

Luckily, says Karma, many of their volunteers are talented when it comes to making things.

Some of the toys made by the talented volunteers.

"Our volunteers have been busy making lots of great cat toys which are now ready for sale."

The toys are being sold from the Scratching Post on Broadway in packs of five. They are also able to be delivered or posted if preferred. Karma says each toy has been made locally, and are all carefully designed to entertain cats of all ages.

"Some contain a bit of catnip, which is a herb in the mint family known to be particularly appealing to many cats. With or without catnip, the toys are a great toy for cats and kittens, and will help entertain your pets while the sale of them helps other kittens as they wait to become someone's pet themselves."

Karma says Zeeko, a kitten who found his forever home through The Scratching Post, was a great help with quality control and toy design.

"If his reaction is anything to go by, cats and kittens will have hours of fun with these toys."

• Handmade cat toys: $12.50 for a pack of five. Each pack contains a mixed selection of designs. All are made locally with love by volunteers.

• To purchase, call in to The Scratching Post, 127 Broadway, Stratford. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm. Eftpos available. Alternatively, call or text 027 292 6167 or message The Scratching Post on Facebook to organise pickup, delivery or postage as suits.