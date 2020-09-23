Midhirst School pupils learned about the history of Taranaki with a trip to Pioneer Village.

Pupils from Taranaki and Pouakai classes visited the village. This term, Midhirst School's inquiry topic is change and learning about the past and the history of New Zealand.

Teacher Caitlyn Murray says the school organised a trip to Pioneer Village to learn more about the history of Taranaki.

"During our trip we explored all of the buildings as we completed a scavenger hunt. This also included getting to dress up in early 1900 clothing for a photoshoot.

"After lunch we were able to have a train ride which as always was the highlight of the day and in the afternoon we basked in the beautiful spring sunshine playing games from the past such as skipping, hula hooping and stilts."

She says it was a 'fantastic' experience.

"The team at Pioneer Village made our trip such an enjoyable and memorable learning experience. The students can't wait to go back."