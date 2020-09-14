To start Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week), Stratford District Council participated in the nationwide Māori Language Moment at noon on Monday by launching a te reo Māori recording of Romeo and Juliet's glockenspiel scene.

The launch was supported by representatives from local schools, marae, and community members.

During the week, locals and visitors to Stratford can listen to the Romeo and Juliet scene in te reo Māori four times a day. Playing at 10am, 1pm, 3pm and 7pm until September 20. People are encouraged to pick up a free printed copy of the translation from the Stratford Library or Stratford i-SITE in Prospero Place.

Director of community services, Kate Whareaitu, says it's the perfect time for the launch.

"We're proud to be able to share this with our community. It's a project we've been working on with whānau from Whakaahurangi Marae for a while and it's great to see this now come to light."

"This week is about giving te reo Māori a go. Whether you listen to our glockenspiel, use a te reo Māori greeting with others or do waiata with your tamariki, every little bit supports this important kaupapa."

A new recording of the English version has also been finalised and will play following Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, she says.

"Work is also being done to improve the sound system attached to the glockenspiel to make it possible to switch between the two recordings automatically."

Technical improvements to the glockenspiel experience have been the outcome of a joint venture between Stratford Business Association and council.

Te reo Māori speaking voices are Rawinia Henderson (Juliet), Felix Ashworth (Romeo) and Herewini Nopera as the narrator.

The English speaking voices are Kaylen Hojdelewicz (Juliet), Arlo Beckett (Romeo) and Coby Van Pelt as the narrator.