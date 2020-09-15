Emergency service workers are swapping out their uniforms for fancy dresses and tuxes for an upcoming ball.

The Emergency Services Ball, which runs every three years, is a chance for volunteers to meet their peers outside of uniform in a relaxed environment, says planning committee member and retired St John volunteer ambulance officer Maryanne Forsyth.

"We usually meet each other at accidents and traumatic incidents. We don't really get much of a chance to sit back and have a chat in a peaceful environment."

The event was originally meant to take place in June but was postponed due to Covid-19.

"We've been planning the event since halfway through last year so the committee is pleased it's going ahead."

Maryanne joined the committee six years ago as the St John representative.

"A representative from New Zealand Fire and Emergency, Police, Emergency Department and St John sit on the committee."

As well as an opportunity for emergency services workers to get together, the event also serves as a fundraiser.

"This year, we are supporting the Taranaki Conductive Education Trust, a group that support and educate children and adults with neurological disorders and trauma. It's a good charity to support."

She says the night will be filled with fun, with On Your Bike performing live, a nice supper and a silent auction, with many great items up for grabs.

"One of the popular items will be the signed All Blacks training jersey."

To comply with Covid-19 level regulations, there are limited tickets available, says Maryanne.

"They are $40 each which covers supper and one drink on entry. Tickets are available from Hāwera, New Plymouth and Stratford Police stations and the New Plymouth Fire Station."

■ Emergency Services Ball: October 10 at the Plymouth International Hotel in New Plymouth. Doors open at 7.30pm.