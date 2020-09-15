David Ernest Walter, QSO, JP: First mayor of Stratford, regional councillor and chairman, local leader, journalist, historian and family man; born November 25, 1939, died September 5, 2020.

The flag outside the Stratford District Council building on Miranda St flew at half-mast last Wednesday, marking the passing of the district's first mayor, David Walter.

David died on Saturday, September 5, at the age of 80, following a short battle with leukaemia.

Since then, tributes have poured in for the man believed to have coined the phrase "the Forgotten World Highway" for SH43. Whether local legend on that subject is accurate or not, it is inarguable that David Walter was a fierce advocate for the eastern and central Taranaki communities.

Stratford District mayor Neil Volzke says David will be remembered as a well-respected leader.

"David was a very well-known and much respected leader in local government circles. He always advocated strongly for what he believed was right and will be remembered as a no-nonsense formidable person around the council table."

David was elected to the Stratford County Council in 1974, becoming chairman nine years later. He became the first mayor of the Stratford district when the county and borough council's combined in 1989.

Mayor Volzke says David's contribution to the district will not be forgotten.

"During his time as Stratford's mayor, David was a champion for the Forgotten World Highway SH43 and was keen to promote the early history of the eastern districts as a tourism story. It is a great shame he won't be here to see the last 12km sealed as he had previously fought hard for that to happen."

David, who was educated at Douglas Primary School and New Plymouth Boys' High School, was awarded a QSO for public service in 1995. Prior to that he was awarded a Commemoration Medal for Service to Local Government in 1990. He also received a Stratford District Council Citizens Award in 2015.

Prior to his involvement in local and regional politics, David worked as a journalist in Europe, before returning to Douglas. There he worked on the family sheep and beef farm while also providing eastern Taranaki content for a local paper. The Stratford Press featured monthly historical columns by David for many years, and his writing also featured in newspapers and magazines all over New Zealand as well as in the UK.

David Walter worked on the family sheep and beef farm.

After serving a total of 24 years on the county and district councils, David became a councillor on Taranaki Regional Council in 1998. A year later he became deputy chairman. He was elected chairman in 2001 and held the post until his retirement in 2007.

Current Taranaki Regional Council chairman David MacLeod says David set high standards and left big shoes to fill.

"His leadership was a major factor in the council's ongoing successes. He was highly respected for his wisdom and renowned for his wit. His passing is a big loss for the regional community as well as those close to him."

David and Isabel were married in 1966 and have three children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

As well as serving his community on the county, district and regional councils, David was a chairman of the TSB Community Trust for eight years, served as a director of TSB Bank for nine years, and chaired Tourism Taranaki for three years. He was a director on the board of Port Taranaki for 10 years.

David was well-known as being Stratford's unofficial historian, accepting the title of honorary county historian in 1977. His book, Stratford: Shakespearean Town under the Mountain, published in 2005, was described as a definitive work and reference for anyone researching the story of Stratford.

Neil Volzke says David's knowledge of the district's history was unrivalled.

"David was a noted historian and was always our go to person when it came to the history of central and eastern Taranaki."

David also authored a work on farming and social patterns in the Whangamomona area.

"His knowledge and intellect made him an interesting person to engage with and you always ended the conversation knowing much more about the subject than when you started," says Neil.

David's wife, Isabel, says she and their family are appreciative of all the love and support received from the community over the past week.

"He will be greatly missed by all, his family and his community. We will miss him terribly."