Toko School pupils have been enjoying learning outside their classroom recently, taking a trip through time to look at early New Zealand history.

Pupils in Years 3 to 5 have been learning about the arrival of Māori in New Zealand and the arrival of the early European settlers. To consolidate their learning, they headed out on trips to Pioneer Village and Tawhiti museum.

Teacher Sasha Hancock says the class trips helped the children better picture what life was like for those early settlers.

"It's important for kids to know the history of the place they live in."

At Pioneer Village the pupils walked through the different buildings, dressed up and had a train ride.

"They got to see and experience how different things were in those times."

She says the children were amazed by Tawhiti Museum.

"They were very impressed the museum was created by one person. They learnt a lot."