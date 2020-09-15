Toko School kapa haka students have recently learned how to make their own poi.

Principal Kim Waite says the students felt privileged to learn the skill from the Konui Whānau.

"They not only taught us the special way of plaiting the string, but also how to make the head of the poi. It took us most of the day, but we now think we have the hang of it."

She says the students were very appreciative.

"We're very grateful they took the time to teach us and also supply the wool in our school colours, the stuffing and plastic."