More than 400,000 voters have less than a week left to enrol in time to receive an EasyVote card for the general election and referendums.

The Electoral Commission's national manager of enrolment and community engagement, Mandy Bohté, says having an EasyVote card is more convenient for voters because it allows staff to find their name on the electoral roll and issue their voting papers faster.

"It makes voting easier, as well as cutting queuing times – a crucial consideration in these Covid-19 times."

Mandy says 428,000 people, or 11 per cent of eligible voters, have yet to enrol and these people need to act now.

The change in election date to Saturday, October 17 means writ day, when the electoral rolls close for printing, has moved to Sunday, September 13, making this the new deadline for anyone wanting an EasyVote card.

People can still enrol after September 13, including on election day, but they won't receive an EasyVote card.

Mandy says enrolments have risen from 87 per cent of eligible voters at the start of July to 89 per cent, with the biggest increase among those aged 18 to 29, up from 67 per cent to 72 per cent.

People can enrol or update their details online at vote.nz using their New Zealand driver licence, New Zealand passport or RealMe verified identity.

They can also enrol or update their details by filling in an enrolment form available online at vote.nz, by calling 0800 36 76 56, by texting their name and address to 3676, or at any voting place when they open from Saturday, October 3.