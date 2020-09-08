Multi-award-winning comedian Alexander Sparrow is coming to New Plymouth's 4th Wall Theatre on Friday and Saturday, September 11 and 12.

In a massive tour, the comedian is performing all over New Zealand, and in New Plymouth he is joined by local comic, teacher, and winner of the Taranaki Raw Comedy Quest 2020, Evan Davies. Pat Goldsack, winner of Best Comedy at Palmy Fringe Festival 2018, rounds out the line-up.

Evan and Alexander first met when Alexander's co-director (and the woman behind Pat Goldsack) Katie Boyle hosted a performance workshop for one of Evan's classes. After Alexander then watched the local funny man take out the Taranaki Raw Comedy Quest, he knew he had to have him on the bill, he says.

"Evan is a total champ. He's a teacher that wants the best for his kids, and a comedian that wants the best for his audiences. I've seen him a few times now, and he's a crowd favourite every single time."

Alexander himself is an accomplished stand-up comedian, and is well known as a Donald Trump impersonator. He started performing his stand-up comedy in 2011 and has never looked back, he says.

"I love how direct live comedy is. There's nothing between you and the audience. If someone heckles, you're now part of the show. That's an experience no YouTube video comes close to."

On his stand-up comedy, he says he's a mix of Jimmy Carr and Frankie Boyle.

"Short sharp jokes, caustic wit, and the odd audience roasting – all in good fun, of course," he says.

Tickets cost $20/$30 and are available from www.4thwalltheatre.co.nz

The organisers have given the Stratford Press a double pass to give away to one lucky reader. To be in to win, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz and answer the question: What is the name of the headline act for this show? Include your name and contact number please. Alternatively you can enter via text - sending your answer and contact details to 027 836 0515 Competition closes at 10am, Friday, September 11 and the winner will be drawn that afternoon.