Taranaki photographers will be showcasing their work in a South Taranaki Gallery.

The exhibition, curated by Sue Morton, will be on show at the Village Gallery in Eltham.

"I endeavoured to include a wide variety of artists' styles and also from varied locations throughout Taranaki. The Taranaki focus being on the photographers and not necessarily their works. Taranaki is rich in talented photographers and these are only a few of possible exhibitors.

'Rutland Road Morning' by Amy Taunt. Photo / Supplied.

"Many hail from the four Taranaki photography groups. These are Hāwera Camera Club, Stratford Camera Club, Inglewood Photographic Appreciation Group and New Plymouth Photography Club," she says.

A photo by Andy Jackson. Photo/ Supplied.

Photographers in the exhibition include Margaret Bake, Mark Bellringer, Tim Bond, Kevin Bone, Adam Buckle, Rhonda Bunyan, Alan Gould, Pip Guthrie, Miriam Hancock, Chris Hill, Derek Hughes, Andy Jackson, Aimee Kelly, Julia Pilbrow, Amy Taunt and Helen Wilkin.

Adam Buckle. Photo / Supplied.

Sue says many of the photographers are using this opportunity to launch new projects they have been working on.

"The exhibition will comprise one to two framed works from each photographer and two projected images displayed throughout the show."

A photo by Aimee Kelly . Photo / Supplied.

■ The opening event is September 26, at 3pm, following a workshop running from 10am - 2.30pm the same day. Bookings essential to the workshop. Contact Sue Morton 027 873 2335.