Crawling through mud, climbing over obstacles and going down a water slide were some of the obstacles faced by children completing the Stratford High School's Tough Guy/ Tough Girl challenge last week.

Sports co-ordinator Philippa Smith says 12 primary schools attended the event, under Covid-19 restrictions.

"Each school ran at a different time in their school groups and there were roped off areas to keep schools separate."

The event was organised by Year 13 PE students to help them complete a unit standard for physical education.

"They have to plan an event and look after the health and safety side of things. It's great, it gives students an idea of the work that goes into running an event."

She says the event ran smoothly with the help of sponsorship from different businesses.

"We're thankful for their support."

■ See this week's print edition of the Stratford Press for more photos.