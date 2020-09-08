The opportunity to immerse yourself in nature is on offer at a new exhibition coming to a Stratford art gallery.

Lorna Woodd's Nature exhibition will be on show at the Fenton Street Art Collective from September 11.

The exhibition features 15 pieces of art, mainly of the ocean and mountains. She says the collection features both recent and old artwork.

"I worked on some pieces during lockdown. My art kept me busy."

Lorna says Art Collective co-owner Jo Stallard saw her work at a market day in New Plymouth.

Lorna Woodd is excited for people to see her exhibition. Photo / Supplied.

"She approached me and asked if I would like to hold an exhibition. I was very honoured. I've had artwork feature in exhibitions before but this is my first one at the Fenton Street Art Collective."

She says she has always enjoyed making things.

"I quite like embroidery, cooking, gardening, folk art, china art and making teddy bears. I'm always creating things."

Lorna grew up in Inglewood and attended Stratford High School.

"I was quite keen on my art and I took art classes at school. When I first started, I used watercolours and then changed to acrylic. For the past 10 years I have worked with pastels.

"I quite like using pastels as they are lovely colours that you can blend."