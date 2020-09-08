A Midhirst fashion designer has launched her children's clothing line.

On Friday, August 28, Melissa Coull-Herewini, 25, launched Douglas Kids, with the help of her 'amazing' family.

She says she is overwhelmed by the amount of support she has received.

"We held a super intimate gathering in my studio, in Midhirst. The night was full of celebrations, drinks, nibbles, and some amazing company. Getting to show off something I have been working towards for the last three months was surreal."

She says people often underestimate the amount of work that goes into one simple garment.

"On this night I gave people the chance to get up close to my first collection, to touch and feel and see all the little details that make clothing super important to me, and even take home a piece or two."

The Douglas Kids website launched September 2. She says the website has been received with a lot of support.

"I'm so thankful for the support the community has shown."