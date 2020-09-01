Stratford District Council has been successful in receiving funding to deliver a programme aimed at connecting young people with employment opportunities.

In collaboration with the Mayors' Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) and Ministry of Social Development (MSD), council's goal is to help 50 young people into meaningful work by June 2021.

Mayor Neil Volzke says he's looking forward to seeing the positive impact this programme will have on our small community.

"It gives council the chance to work in collaboration with employers and other community organisations to identify and fill employment opportunities.

"It's about creating positive outcomes that benefit the wellbeing of our whole district. Young people will be provided with opportunities to engage with the workforce, whilst employers will be provided with assistance during these tougher financial times."

The programme was developed by MTFJ and MSD as a response to Covid-19. Young workers across Aotearoa/New Zealand, and particularly in rural areas, have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The programme allows council to assist local businesses with recruitment, training, guidance and in some cases subsidies, to help small to medium sized businesses (SMEs) take on young workers.

It has a specific focus on getting young people who are not in employment, education or training into sustainable employment.

To launch the new programme council is hosting an evening for local small to medium sized enterprises to learn more about the opportunities available.

Registrations to attend the launch event on Thursday, September 10 at 5.30pm are now open and close 12 noon, Monday, September 7.

To register interest in attending, contact community development manager Chade Julie by email cjulie@stratford.govt.nz or phone 06 765 6099.