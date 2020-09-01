Little Steps Stratford Early Childhood Education Centre\preschoolers went over a bridge and through the forest on a bear hunt.

The children, in the Mokonui Room have been interested in the book and song We're going on a Bear Hunt.

To extend on this interest, and to collect natural resources for bear hunt activities, the children went on a walk through King Edward Park.

Wendy Hinton of Little Steps says the children enjoy this type of learning.

"While walking, the children went over the bridge, through the forest and through the grass, recalling parts of the book."

The bear hunt was successful, with the children finding a bear.

"He had a shiny wet nose, two furry ears and two googly eyes. Our children were excited to meet Mr Bear, who was hiding in several 'caves' and wanted to come back to play with us at Little Steps."