The South Taranaki District Council are wanting to hear the public's ideas on how to create safer crossing points, slow down traffic and make the towns more welcoming and vibrant.

Eltham and Waverley have been allocated funding from Waka Kotahi (The NZ Transport Agency's) Innovative Streets Fund. The council are wanting input Eltham and Waverley residents for the Innovating Streets projects.

South Taranaki District Council (STDC) community development manager Claire Symes says the aim of the projects are to address issues related to speed, safety and vibrancy by testing potential street treatments and comparing which are the most effective.

The issues were identified in the Eltham and Waverley Town Masterplans developed last year.

Advertisement

Both projects will be co-designed in partnership with local communities and businesses.

"There will be displays in the town's LibraryPlus centres from August 31 to September 11and residents can give their ideas there, email them to cdunit@stdc.govt.nz or phone 0800 111 323. "

Feedback forms will be available on the council website and council staff will be at the LibraryPlus centres in both towns on Wednesday, September 2 and Thursday, September 3 from 9am-3pm to talk about the project and will be visiting businesses in the towns.

"The residents' ideas will then be collated into a plan by urban architects Bluemarble, who will work closely with the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency safety engineers."

Claire says draft plans will be drawn up and presented back to the community in October before being finalised in November.

The street treatments will be installed in February/March and monitored to see how they are working so adjustments can be made if required.

The project is 90 per cent funded by the Waka Kotahi Innovating Streets pilot fund with the South Taranaki District Council funding the remaining 10 per cent.