Recently, Hāwera High School held their Year 9 and 10 speech finals.

The speech finals were held in the fifth week of term three, with 17 Year 9 and 12 Year 10 pupils selected for the finals. The finals were judged by school principal Rachel Williams.

"We are very proud of all the students who were selected for the finals. We were incredibly impressed with the effort our students put into researching, writing and preparing to deliver their speeches," Rachel says.

She says the speeches were of an exceptionally high standard with students producing speeches across a range of contexts.

"We were really pleased with the number of students who decided to do their speeches on social justice issues."

Results:

Year 9: 1st Brenna Johnson, 2nd Emilia Scott, 3rd Will Thomson and Highly Commended Rebecca Logan.

Year 10: 1st Ebony Kalin, 2nd Hannah Coogan, 3rd Rebecca Smythe and Highly Commended: Jahzel Potaka.