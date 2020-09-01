On July 1, the Mangatoki Women's Institute (W.I) met for the first time since the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown.

Twelve members met at Karen Joblin's home for a shared lunch. The members discussed how they spent their time during lockdown.

Highlights of their time in lockdown included painting, cleaning, gardening, sorting, sewing, knitting and quilting.

The women's institute donated 46 items to foodbank. Bev Marx knitted Easter chicks and coathangers with the proceeds going to Taranaki Hospice.

On August 5, president Robyn Roberts welcomed 10 members to their monthly meeting. The members discussed their July minutes and correspondence before treasurer Cathy White gave her report.

The institute's August donating effort included 10 pairs of prem baby booties knitted and donated and the value of a cake donated to the South Taranaki Federation.

The business meeting was followed by speaker and demonstrator Cheryl Hughes. Cheryl demonstrated cooking soup and scones in a Thermomix cooker.

Her cooking was enjoyed by the members for their lunch. The members enjoyed their meetings, with a good break between milking and calf feeding for most.

Competitions:

Flower: 1st Denise Carter, 2nd Cathy White, 3rd Kathy Sandford.

Shrub: 1st Jenny Brown, 2nd Robyn Roberts, 3rd Cathy White.

The raffle was won by Kathy Sandford.