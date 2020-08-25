Stratford's netball courts will remain where they are after Councillors voted in favour of a new location for the proposed new aquatic centre in town.

Around 15 people gathered in the public gallery for today's extraordinary meeting of Council, watching as councillors debated the merits of two potential locations for the planned multi-million dollar pool.

In April, councillors had voted to located the $15 million pool complex next to the TET Multisports Centre on Portia Street, but earlier this month they decided to revisit that decision, following feedback from members of the public. Councillors Jono Erwood and John Sandford had proposed the pool instead be located a few hundred metres away from that site, on the sportsfield to the north of the hockey turf on Portia Street. At Council's ordinary meeting on August 11, Councillors voted 7:4 in favour of requesting a further report on the subject, which was then included in today's agenda.

Since August 11, two petitions have been circulating in Stratford, one online and one printed, calling for Council to build the pool to the north of the hockey turf instead of the original location of next to the TET. Supporters of the petition were opposed to the planned relocation of the netball courts to make way for the pool, and argued it would be too close to the Malone Gates.

Advertisement

"No matter what the decision is today, we should celebrate the fact we are about to build a new pool."

Councillor Boyde spoke in favour of sticking with the original location plan, but said he would support whatever decision was made and reminded his fellow councillors the fact Stratford was to get a new pool was good news, regardless of location.

Two motions were put forward almost simultaneously in favour for both locations, which led the committee to conduct two votes by decision on each option.

Mayor Neil Volzke said he had carefully considered both options in making his own decision as to which way he would vote on the subject, noting strong arguments were made in favour of both locations.

He said the deciding factor for him was that of cost.

"Any saving we can make is important when it comes to cost for ratepayers. Building the pool on the field will $2 million cheaper, so that is the game changer for me."

The final result was a six to five win in favour of locating the pool on the sports field to the north of the hockey turf, with Mayor Neil Volzke and councillors Jono Erwood, John Sandford, Gloria Webby, Vaughan Jones and Peter Dalziel voting in favour.

The public gallery broke into applause as the result of the vote was announced.

Advertisement

The next step will be to confirm detailed designs of the pool development with construction set to start in 2021.

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council