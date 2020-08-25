There will be plenty of entertainment on offer this November when Reset 2020 comes to town.

The festival, run by Taranaki Arts Festival Trust (TAFT), is the first festival to come to Taranaki since Womad in March this year.

It fills the entertainment gap left by the Covid-19 related cancellation of two other events, the Box of Tricks Festival and the Right Royal Cabaret Festival, which had both been scheduled to take place this year.

Reset 2020 means doors to theatres, creative spaces, museums, and galleries, around Taranaki, will be thrown open, offering a smorgasbord of entertainment over the two weeks.

From a wildly funny pop parody to a comedy about love, complete with theatrical magic, there is sure to be something to entertain everyone. Stanley Makuwe's Black Lover is one of the plays featuring in the line-up, and the gripping drama about war, politics and colonialism will explore the courage needed to stand against injustice in a nation experiencing deep racial divides.

Ticket prices are being kept low to ensure as many people as possible can access the variety of shows on offer, and three of the shows will also be taken on tour around Taranaki, meaning people don't have to head into New Plymouth for every show.

TAFT CEO Suzanne Porter says she hopes Reset 2020 will energise people with the impressive all-New Zealand line-up, and events.

"Creativity, entertainment and culture are important for communities to thrive. Book your tickets early, we all need a festival fix to end the year."

Lisa Haskell, Reset 2020 Festival manager, says the festival has provided an opportunity to support and profile Taranaki's creative community at a time when it's most needed.

"There is a wealth of Taranaki talent on offer during Reset 2020 in addition to our core festival programme, ranging from hands-on workshops, inspiring visual arts through to entertaining music and pop up events."

Feast Festival Taranaki is part of the festival programme adding to the vibrancy of the region and enhancing the around the mountain offering of entertainment and events.

Feast Festival Taranaki began in 2017 to show the rest of New Zealand the region's world-class hospitality scene. More than 40 cafes, bars, and restaurants have taken part in the celebration which also showcases many of Taranaki's local growers, producers, distillers, and brewers.

Reset 2020 will run from November 5-15. Tickets are on sale now – www.reset2020.co.nz.