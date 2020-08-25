Solomon Tohu is a man with a heart for his community, and that kindness and compassion has resulted in him being named as a Local Legend by MG Motors.

MG put out a call in May this year asking people to nominate their "local lockdown legends" who had shown exceptional kindness during the Covid-19 crisis. A total of 10 people across the country were then chosen from all the nominations received, with Marfell Community School teacher aide Solomon Tohu one of the 10.

Each of the winners has been given the use of a new MG ZS for six months as a way of thanking them for the support they have given their community.

The nomination for Solomon highlighted the many ways he has given his time, his compassion and even his own food and money.

"He has always helped the community out, giving away food packages to those in need from food out of his own pantry, helping out kids and getting them back on their feet.

"He is an outstanding teacher aide at the school he works out and has such a great bond with the kids and community. For years he has picked up the leftover bread from supermarkets and driven around and dropped them off to families in need. He has a real heart for the community and for helping those less fortunate even if it means giving out his own kai."

Jimmi Guillosson of MG Taranaki says it was a pleasure to hand Solomon the keys to the car.

"Solomon is am amazing person, he has such a big heart and it was really inspiring hearing how he helps others."

Jimmi says Solomon is sure to enjoy the MG ZS, which he says has plenty of great features.

"It's a really exciting SUV, which offers value for money along with a huge boot, that I am sure Solomon will use well to carry around all the cricket gear and stuff for the kids."

Jimmi says he and the team at MG Taranaki, which is part of Hāwera Auto Court, have been doing well, despite Covid-19 restrictions.

"We had actually only just officially opened MG Taranaki in March, and things like our launch party have been delayed of course with Covid-19, but we have really appreciated the support from the community throughout."

Jimmi says while MG Taranaki is based in Hāwera, people anywhere in Taranaki can give an MG a test drive if they want.

"We are happy to drive out to people to give them a test drive if they want, and of course they are welcome to come and visit us in Hāwera."