A Stratford man was honoured in England this month on the 80th anniversary of his death.

Pilot Officer Cecil Henry Hight lost his life in a Battle of Britain dogfight over Bournemouth on August 15, 1940 after his squadron was scrambled to intercept German bombers.

Records show his Mark 1 Spitfire took fire from one of the German bombers' rear guns, and while he successfully bailed out before his plane crashed, his parachute did not open.

Before Hight bailed out of his plane, he deliberately piloted his plane away from the built up area of the town and towards a nearby park instead to avoid injuring people on the ground. He was 22 years old.

His heroism was remembered with "pride and gratitude" on the 80th anniversary of his death, says Tony Hart. Tony is secretary for the Bournemouth, Poole and District Branch of the Royal Tank Regiment Association, and was one of about 15 people to attend the short service.

Tony says more people would have attended had it not been for the current situation with Covid-19.

"Many veterans are elderly and thus at greater risk from Covid-19 and so did not attend."

Tony says Cecil's death is marked every year by the placing of a cross on his grave on the date, but a larger service was held this year to mark the 80th anniversary.

Wreaths were placed during the service.

The service was conducted by Michael Davies, secretary of the Poole branch, Royal Air Forces Association and involved the placing of wreaths as well as the carrying of standards and a prayer.

The service was organised by the Poole branch, the Christchurch (Dorset) Royal Air Forces Association, and Tony says the Bournemouth, Poole and District Branch, Royal Tank Regiment Association asked to join them "so we could pay our respects".

A wreath was placed on behalf of the Royal Tank regiment Association.

Tony, who placed a wreath on behalf of the Royal Tank Regiment Association, says it was an honour to be involved.

"The Royal Tank Regiment Association has no connection to Cecil, but we wanted to pay our respects and salute this brave man who was one of the Immortal "Few".

The mood during the service was neither sad nor solemn, says Tony.

"There was a sense of purpose and pride, this was a New Zealander who died defending the British homeland and we all wanted, in fact needed to show our gratitude and admiration to Cecil. I certainly felt very proud and honoured to be there."

Wreaths were placed on Pilot Officer Hight's grave.

Cecil was born on East Rd in Stratford and attended Marco School before going on to study at Stratford Technical High School. He learned to fly with the Stratford Aero Club and originally worked as a car salesman before deciding to join the Royal Air Force. He worked his passage to England to do so, and after completing his training, joined 234 Squadron at RAF Leconfield in Yorkshire.

Cecil's death has been marked in a variety of ways, with his name inscribed on various memorials including in Stratford's Hall of Remembrance as well as a road named after him in Bournemouth.