When Selma and Baz Preston first moved to Stratford over 30 years ago, they bought their home on Fenton St from local real estate agent Peter McDonald.

Thirty-three years later, they have finally sold that home and bought a two bedroom unit in the Maryann Retirement Village, also from Peter.

"I had less grey hair back when they signed that first contract for Fenton St," he laughs.

The hair for all three of them may have changed over the years, but not what Baz and Selma were looking for in a home, and they say they are thrilled they could find something to suit their needs in Stratford.

They hadn't thought it was possible, and were expecting to leave the town they had lived in for over three decades when they decided it was time to downsize. This, says Peter, is something that many Stratford people have had to do over the years.

A framed picture is on the wall of Baz and Selma's lounge, showing them stood by the kauri tree they planted in the garden of their first Stratford home.

"People live, work and raise their families here in Stratford but when it is time to downsize, or move off the farm to make way for the next generation, people have often been unable to find the right place in Stratford and they have ended up moving north to New Plymouth."

Peter, who is chairman of the Age Care Central board, says the desire to stop this pattern was behind the board's decision to build more retirement units at Maryann.

"We want Stratford to be a place where our mums and dads, our grandpops and nanas can all stay, and be cared for in our own community."

This desire has driven the recently completed build of four two-bedroom units at Maryann, bringing the number of retirement units there to 26.

"And we have plans to build another three in the near future," says Peter.

None of this would have been possible, he adds, without the support of the Taranaki Electricity trust (TET) over the years as well as the Marire Trust board.

Age Care Central is owned by the Marire Trust, a charitable trust left to the people of Stratford by doctors Bill and Doris Gordon and their family, something Peter says makes Stratford unique.

"I don't think you would find another town in New Zealand at least, if not the world, that as a community owned it's own hospital and aged care facility."

With the facilities owned by Age Care Central including a dementia unit, a retirement village, two rest homes and two hospitals as well as the provision of in home care services currently looking after more than 130 people in their own homes, it is no surprise Age care Central is one of the bigger employers in the town, says Peter.

"We employ nearly 100 people directly, but we also focus on using local suppliers and trades where we can. The new units were built by Mike Childs for example, with carpets and curtains from R J Eagar and all the appliances from Sinclair Electrical. We are caring for our community, in our community, using people and businesses who also live in our community."

That availability of care was a key factor in Baz and Selma deciding to purchase their unit at Maryann. Selma, who has a heart condition, says being near on call healthcare was important.

"We were also impressed by the price, we have got more for less than we would have in New Plymouth, all brand new and all just ready to walk in and make our own."

There is even room in their new home for Baz's Mickey Mouse collection.

While they have downsized from their four bedroom Fenton St home to the two-bedroom unit, Selma says she and Baz are impressed with just how much space they have. By choosing to carpet the garage they weren't going to use for parking, they have even gained an extra room, which is now home to Baz's impressive collection of Mickey Mouse memorabilia. The second bedroom is also home to a collection, this time of Selma's Marilyn Monroe stuff.

"I can't believe how much space we have actually, we aren't crammed in at all."