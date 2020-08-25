Beau the Bear joins a long line of Very Important Bears, including George, Charlotte, Archie, Florence and Simmons to name just a few.

The nattily dressed, bow tie-wearing bear is this year's Daffodil Day teddy bear, sold as part of the fundraising for the Cancer Society NZ. While he isn't the first teddy bear to be sold for Daffodil Day, with a different bear released each year for the occasion, he will be the last Daffodil Day bear after a decision was made to stop selling them next year.

Chairwoman of the Stratford Daffodil Day committee, Raewyn Rooney, says she expects he will be a popular purchase this year.

"We have people who buy the bear each year, as they are all dressed differently, have specific names, faces and personalities really. Knowing this will be the last bear, as well as being the one to mark 30 years of Daffodil Day in NZ, means he is likely to be highly sought after."