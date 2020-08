A trip to the library has instilled a love of reading for Stratford Primary School pupils.

Earlier this month, the school's Year 3 and 4 syndicate visited the Stratford Library.

Librarian Kate Fairhurst read the pupils stories, and then led the children on a tour of the library so they can locate books for themselves when visiting the library in the future.

The children each received a book mark to help them keep track of where they're up to in a story.