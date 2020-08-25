Each week, Eltham School gives an award to a member of the community who has helped the school.

This week the award goes to Eltham Library Plus librarian Liz Marrow.

Principal Kathryn Pick says the school's wellbeing group helps her decide who the award is given to each week.

"Over the past five years Liz has been involved with our school in a number of ways including the provision of reading programmes, crafts and other activities, and providing learning experiences we would not have been able to access without her knowledge and support."

Liz also visits the school to promote the school holiday reading programme.

"It was an honour to receive the award, it made my week. I enjoy working with the school, we've established a good relationship over the past five years," she says.

Liz says she is moving to the South Island in a fortnight's time as she has accepted a librarian job in Picton.

"My last day at Eltham Library Plus was August 21. I'm starting my new job in September."

Kathryn says the school will miss Liz but wish her all the very best with this new venture.

"Thank you Liz for all of the wonderful support you have shown us through school related education programmes but also for being so kind and accommodating for our students using the library after school."