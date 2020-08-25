For the Mason Brothers, performing in Stratford is helping them reconnect with a place from their childhood.

Band members Wayne and Paul Bowers-Mason are touring the country with the 50 Years of Nature - The NZ Tour.

He says while the concert is called the NZ Tour on the poster, the first weekend is all around Taranaki.

"Wayne grew up in New Plymouth and I live there now, so with the friend and family connections it's a good place to start."

Paul says he suggested to Wayne that they do the tour together, playing all of Wayne's top hits.

"The idea was for Wayne to front on guitar or piano, while I did some backing vocals and played upright bass."

Wayne is well-known as a founding member of The Warratahs, and wrote their first hit song Hands of My Heart.

Wayne left The Warratahs in 1994. He has recorded three solo albums, and appears on piano in the touring musical combos of people like Andrew London, Rob Joass and Laura Collins, as well as with his own band.

"His blues and boogie piano playing is legendary, and he still writes great songs. As a musician he is more in demand than ever," Paul says.

Wayne and Paul have been performing as the Mason Brothers for the past year, with their first performance at the 4th Wall Theatre in New Plymouth.

"The show sold out, and warmed the hearts of the audience that night. So now it's two brothers in search of more audiences," Paul says.

Paul says the performances are important to the duo as they are helping them to reconnect with their childhood.

"Wayne and I are 13 years apart and our family moved around. The only house we both remember well was our uncle's place on the farm at Mahoe, where the family travelled from Napier every school holidays.

"It was the farm of Vernon, John and Nola Hughes, and the house used to be opposite the Mahoe Hall."

He says the Stratford performance will help the pair reconnect with the closest venue to their 'heartland' Mahoe, located 11km west of Stratford.

"We still have family located around Stratford. That's the beginning of our audience. Mahoe is a place Wayne and I both connect with."

Paul says a memory from his time in the region is attending stockcar race meets in the Summer.

"I remember the track used to get very dusty but I enjoyed going."

The Mason Brothers are hoping that a heartland audience will take to the music too. With a very acoustic sound, the music will end up being quite easy listening.

In a very biased younger brother sort of way, Paul thinks it's just great music.

"There's plenty of catchy rhythms and some beautiful melodies too. He simply knows how to write really good songs, and they stand the test of time. It's like a 50-year history of Kiwi pop music in one evening. But when Wayne is on stage, the energy levels are really intense. He just loves playing, and he's never slowed down."

The Mason Brothers are performing three shows around the region, taking place in Stratford, Tikorangi and Opunake.

■ The Mason Brothers will be playing at the Stratford TET Stadium Bar and Bistro on August 29 at 7.30pm. Admission is $20 at the door, with those under the age of 15 free.