For the Inglewood Rotary Club, supporting the Taranaki Retreat is important.

Taranaki Retreat is a community sanctuary providing space for families and individuals to stay when times are tough.

The club has gifted the retreat an installation of 10 solar panels.

Rotarian Gloria O'Dowd says a small gathering was held at the Taranaki Retreat earlier this month to celebrate what Rotary clubs and communities can achieve by working together.

"We have been supporting the Taranaki Retreat for a number of years by holding fundraisers. Two years ago, we decided to work on a long term project to fund something sustainable to help the retreat."

Inglewood Rotary Club, with the assistance with a district grant by Rotary District 9940 and support from KES Electrical, gave the gift to the retreat.

The club fundraised by holding charity golf tournaments in 2019 and 2020.

"Our thanks go to the Inglewood Golf Club, local businesses, sponsors and those who have donated."

The installation began in March but due to the Covid-19 lockdown the work was completed at the end of June.

"We believe the work the Taranaki Retreat does is important and we want to ensure they have everything they need to continue. The more support they get, the better and we will continue to support them," Gloria says.