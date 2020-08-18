In the lead-up to Daffodil Day on Friday, August 28 this year the Stratford Press is running a series of columns from Raewyn Rooney, chairwoman of the Stratford Daffodil Day committee. In this week's column, Raewyn talks about all things silver and gold.

A big topic this year has, of course, been lockdown and Covid-19.

Everybody felt the impact in some way. Even the Cancer Society had to sacrifice one of its key events that is a big part of its fundraising - I'm a part of the Relay for Life committee who had to postpone the 2020 event because of lockdown.

However, it was during lockdown that the exquisite Daffodil Day jewellery line was created. Meetings were held between the Taranaki Centre, and Bill and Lynette from Dalgleish Diamonds over Zoom to design the initial pieces.

There is something for everybody, with charms, pendants and earrings in both sterling silver and 9ct gold.

Each has the iconic daffodil symbol stamped on the front, while on the back the pieces are blank so you could have them personalised if you wanted. Adding a name, a date or initials really adds to the piece's personal value and acts as a beautiful tribute to a difficult time.

I'm really excited that we have the range to sell here in Stratford too, so if you'd like to see it up close please get in touch and I can bring the display in.

And then there's the piece that catches everybody's eye: The limited edition pendant, made of 18ct gold and surrounded by 30 brilliant cut diamonds. Everybody who sees it gasps. It takes your breath away!

These are made to order. (Husbands: this would put you in the good books with your wife for years to come!) All of the pieces are available to buy online at www.cancersocietytaranaki.com/shop. They would make a beautiful gift for your wife, sister, mother, daughter, friend or, of course, yourself.

Finally, at the time of writing the Government has just announced the extension to level 2 for the rest of New Zealand.

The Stratford Daffodil Day Committee are working very closely with the Taranaki Cancer Society to make sure our traditional Daffodil Day lunch in a way that complies with government regulations. Your safety is our first priority.