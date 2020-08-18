Kaponga Playcentre pupils danced to toe-tapping tunes at a disco party.

The children had a blast at the disco day at the playcentre, with the smallest members enjoying their moves from the sidelines.

Kaponga Playcentre is a fully licensed early childhood service, for children aged 0-6. Children learn through play and parents learn through participation as they stay with the children while at the playcentre.

The playcentre offers a safe and fun environment for adults to accompany their children while they learn and play.